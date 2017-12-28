Darts

16-time world champion Phil Taylor continues his last ever campaign before retirement later, as the quarter-finals are set-up at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Dan Dawson’s at Alexandra Palace in London.

Rugby

Connacht say they have no new injury concerns ahead of their New Years Day clash with Leinster.

However they’ll still be without 12 players for the trip to the RDS.

Kieran Keane will name his starting 15 on Saturday.

Soccer

Swansea City have appointed Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager.

Carvalhal joins the Swans after he was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve after two years in charge.

During his tenure the Portugese man led them to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Swansea sit at the foot of the Premier League table after dismissing Paul Clement last week.