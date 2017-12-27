Manchester City chase an 18th straight Premier League win tonight.

They’re at Newcastle, who won for the first time since October with victory at West Ham on Saturday.

City are aiming to extend their lead to 15 points.

Kick off at Saint James Park is at 7.45.

***

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger can understand why Jose Mourinho thinks spending 300-million pounds on players isn’t enough to keep up with Manchester City.

The United boss says his club needs to spend more money if they’re to have any chance of competing with the runaway Premier League leaders.

Wenger thinks Mourinho might be finding out just how tough he’s had it in the past.

Rugby

Guy Noves has been sacked as head coach of the French rugby team, just five weeks before the start of the Six Nations.

Noves has had a tough two years in charge – winning just seven of his 21 matches – while also drawing with Japan in the November internationals.

Bordeaux head coach Jacques Brunel, who spent five years in charge of Italy, has already been announced as his replacement

Darts

Following a short Christmas break, the PDC World Darts Championship has resumed, with a double session on the cards.

Former world finalist Simon Whitlock is first up as he takes on Darren Webster in a second-round clash.

Peter Wright, Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen are among the players in action this evening.