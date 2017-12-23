RUGBY

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has made four changes from the side that started their win at Leicester for their sold-out Guinness PRO-14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park on Saint Stephen’s Day.

Rhys Marshall and Andrew Conway both return after completing the return to play protocols while there are also starts for Keith Earls and Tommy O’Donnell.

Earls takes the place of Alex Wootton on the wing, Conway replaces Simon Zebo at full-back.

O’Donnell joins C-J Stander and captain Peter O’Mahony in the bac-row while Marshall is in at hooker.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.

Jack McGrath will captain Leinster for the first-time.

Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back with fit-again Barry Daly and summer signing James Lowe on the wings.

Lowe hasn’t played since scoring two tries on his first start against Treviso earlier this month.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne form a new look half-back pairing.

James Ryan, James Tracy, Jordi Murphy and Dan Leavy all get starts in a much changed pack.

Leinster (caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (10)

14. Barry Daly (16)

13. Rory O’Loughlin (31)

12. Robbie Henshaw (18)

11. James Lowe (1)

10. Ross Byrne (37)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (40)

1. Jack McGrath (121) CAPTAIN

2. James Tracy (53)

3. Michael Bent (97)

4. Devin Toner (207)

5. James Ryan (7)

6. Jordi Murphy (95)

7. Dan Leavy (45)

8. Jack Conan (63)

16. Richardt Strauss (150)

17. Ed Byrne (14)

18. Tadhg Furlong (74)

19. Mick Kearney (26)

20. Josh van der Flier (56)

21. Nick McCarthy (14)

22. Cathal Marsh (25)

23. Noel Reid (90)