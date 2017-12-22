RUGBY

New Munster coach Johann van Graan would like to draft Paul O’Connell into his set up.

The former Lions and Ireland captain was appointed an assistant coach with the Irish Under 20s this week.

Van Graan is eager to harness the Munster legend’s experience and says former players like O’Connell have a vital role to play http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/poc.mp3

Tiernan O’Halloran has committed his future to Connacht.

The Irish International full back had been linked with a move to Munster, but he has signed a new two year contract to remain at the Sportsground until 2020.

O’Halloran returns as one of 7 changes to the Connacht team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 interprovincial against Ulster in Galway.

Captain John Muldoon, Kieran Marmion and Niyi Adeleokun are also recalled.

Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave are back in the Ulster starting 15.

Jacob Stockdale switches to full back, while Iain Henderson continues to captain the team from the back row.

SOCCER

Rangers have appointed Graeme Murty as manager until the end of the season.

He’s been in caretaker charge since Pedro Caixinha was sacked in October.

Rangers are currently third on the Scottish Premiership the table, three points behind Aberdeen and eight adrift of leaders Celtic.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he has no apprehension about tomorrow’s Premier League match at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Hughes is facing the sack if the Potters suffer a sixth defeat in sevens games.

The former Wales and Manchester City boss is confident things will turn around http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markhughes-1.mp3

Ryan Giggs claims he advised Manchester United to sign Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe before the pair rose to prominence.

Former United winger Giggs served as Louis van Gaal’s assistant after spending a year as player-coach under David Moyes.

Giggs says the club’s recruitment “could have been better” in the period.