GOLF

High winds have forced officials to suspend play on day two of golf’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic – the players will complete their second rounds tomorrow morning.

Graeme McDowell is four-under after six holes and five strokes behind leader George Coetzee.

When play was halted, Darren Clarke was three-over for the torunament after eight holes.

While Paul Dunne shot a 75 to slip to one-over this morning.

SOCCER

West Brom boss Tony Pulis won’t say why Saido Berahino was banned by the Football Association.

The striker was suspended for eight weeks earlier this season, before he was sold to Stoke.

It’s alleged he failed a test for a recreational drug back in September.

Burnley’s Joey Barton has accepted a Football Association charge that he made over 12-hundred bets across 10 years.

Footballers can’t gamble on their own sport whatsoever.

The one-time England midfielder’s requested a personal hearing.

It’s not known how severe his punishment will be, but he could face a lengthy suspension.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says they’ll be without Aaron Ramsey for three weeks.

The Wales international limped off during the midweek Premier League defeat by Watford.

He’s started just six top-flight games this season.

Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre will leave this month ahead of schedule, after 10 years with the Premier League club.

He’s joining German top-flight side 1860 Munich.

Ayre was originally due to depart in May.

BOXING

Rio Olympians David Oliver Joyce and Steven Donnelly won’t be competing at this year’s National Senior Elite Boxing Championships

A hand injury has forced Westmeath man Joyce to surrender his lightweight title while Ballymena welterweight Donnelly has been ruled out due to a chest infection.

World medalists Joe Ward and Kellie Harrington both successfully weighed in at the National Stadium this morning.

Double European champ Ward will be defending his light-heavyweight crown.

Harrington is stepping into the lightweight division vacated by the now professional Katie Taylor.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Connor Dunne has a secured a podium finish on the second stage of cycling’s Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

The Team Aqua Blue Sport rider was second to Luke Rowe of Team Sky after the 165-kilometre journey from Mount Beauty to Beechworth.

Damien Howson retained the leader’s yellow jersey despite suffering a puncture during the stage.

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was just over one-minute behind Rowe.

NFL

The Atlanta Falcons are sweating over the fitness of defensive end Dwight Freeney ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI (PRON: 51) showdown with the New England Patriots.

Freeney sat out yesterday’s practice with a calf injury but the Falcons are hopeful that he’ll be able to start along with Julio Jones and Alex Mack – who are also nursing slight niggles.

BASKETBALL

NBA great Magic Johnson’s taken up a role at this old club, the L-A Lakers.

Johnson, who helped them to five Championships as a player, will act as an advisor to team owner Jeanie Buss.

Magic was a part owner of the franchise before selling his share in 2010.

The Lakers have struggled since the retirement of Kobe Bryant last year and sit second bottom of the Western Conference having lost 35 of their 52 games this season.