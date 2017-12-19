RUGBY

Cian Healy will face a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow.

The Leinster Prop has been cited for an incident in Saturday’s Champions Cup win over the Exeter Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium.

He is alleged to have struck the head of the Exeter hooker with his forearm after charging into a ruck.

Healy was sin binned at the time, and could now be suspended for Leinster’s upcoming interprovincial games.

England centre Manu Tuilagi has also been cited for a tackle on Chris Cloete during Munster’s win over Leicester at Welford Road on Sunday.

SOCCER

Cork City will begin the defence of their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division title against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The fixture list for the 2018 season has been released.

The Leesiders will travel to Richmond Park on the opening night, Friday the 16th February.

They will welcome newly promoted Waterford to Turner Cross a week later.

The Blues begin life back in the top flight with a home tie against Derry City.

Dundalk start their campaign to recapture the title against Bray Wanderers at Oreil Park.

Sligo host Limerick on opening weekend.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers go head to head right from the start.

The near rivals contest the Dublin derby at Dalymount Park.

Police in Manchester have confirmed they have arrested a 29 year old man in connection to the racially aggravated assault on Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

It is alleged the 23-year-old was kicked and racially abused at the club’s training ground before Saturday’s Premier League win over Tottenham.

Sterling went on to score twice during the 4-1 victory over Spurs.

ATHLETICS

Justin Gatlin says he has sacked coach Dennis Mitchell.

The World 100 metres Champion has released a statement after being embroiled in a new doping scandal.

The American sprinter says he is ‘shocked and surprised’ after members of his team offered to ‘illicitly supply performance-enhancing drugs’ to undercover reporters.

Gatlin, who has served two doping bans during his career, says he fired his coach as soon as he found out.