RUGBY

Keith Earls is set to make his Munster return in this weekend’s Champions Cup clash with Leicester.

The Limerick winger was expected to be out for the rest of the year with a hamstring injury, but he has been named on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Welford Road.

The team sees two enforced changes from that which beat the Tigers at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Darren Sweetnan and Kevin O’Byrne come in for Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall, who are both suffering from concussion.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Brian Scott, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Keith Earls.

England’s Manu Tuilagi has recovered from a long term knee injury to be named in the centre for Leicester.

Injury accounts for only change to the Leinster team for tomorrow’s game against the Exeter Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium.

Josh van der Flier takes the place of Rhys Ruddock in the back row.

Johnny Sexton retains his place at out half, having overcome the quad muscle injury he suffered in the win over the same opposition last week.

Centre Robbie Henshaw expects an improved performance from the English Premiership leaders in Dublin, but says they are still aiming for a bonus point win

Joy Neville will make history tonight.

The former Ireland international will becoming the first woman to referee a European professional club fixture.

She takes charge of the Challenge Cup game between Bordeaux and Enisei in France.

British and Irish Cup Round 4: Bedford Blues v Munster A, Saturday December 16th at Goldington Road (3pm)

Munster A team named for British & Irish Cup clash against Bedford Blues

Head Coach Peter Malone has made three changes to the side that were defeated 20-14 at Irish Independent Park last Friday as Robin Copeland, Ciaran Parker and Dave McCarthy all come into the side.

Ten Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players are included in the matchday 22.

Captain David Johnston is moved to full-back as Stephen Fitzgerald switches to the wing and Liam Coombes keeps his place on the left flank.

Dave McCarthy comes in to partner Alex McHenry in the centres and the half-back pairing of James Hart and Bill Johnston is unchanged.

Hooker Mike Sherry is flanked by Jeremy Loughman, who moves to loosehead following his Munster A debut last week, and tighthead Ciaran Parker.

Fineen Wycherley and Sean McCarthy keep their places in the engine room with Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes and Copeland in the back row.

Rob O’Donovan, who joined the Munster Academy last month, is among the replacements along with Vincent O’Brien, Evan Mintern, Jack O’Sullivan, John Poland, Conor Fitzgerald and Jack Power.

Last week’s victory saw Bedford move to the top of British and Irish Cup pool 1 as holders Munster A are in second place.

Munster A: David Johnston (C); Stephen Fitzgerald, Alex McHenry, Dave McCarthy, Liam Coombes; Bill Johnston. James Hart; Jeremy Loughman, Mike Sherry, Ciaran Parker; Fineen Wycherley, Sean McCarthy; Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Vincent O’Brien, Rob O’Donovan, Evan Mintern, Jack O’Sullivan, John Poland, Conor Fitzgerald, Jack Power.

SOCCER

Pep Guardiola has won his third consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month award.

It follows Manchester City’s record breaking run.

City beat Swansea on 4-nil on Wednesday to become the first side to win 15 Premier League games in a row.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the player of the month.

He scored seven goals in four league matches during November.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended Alexis Sanchez, following his poor performance in the midweek Premier League draw with West Ham.

Fans turned on the want away Chile striker after he lost the ball 21 times against the relegation threatened Hammers.