SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland could face Turkey in an international friendly in March.

Reports claim the F-A-I are in talks with their Turkish counterparts about a game in Antalya.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since 2014, when a Jonathan Walters goal wasn’t enough for Ireland to avoid a 2-1 defeat.

RUGBY

Ulster are set to make at least one enforced change for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with Harlequins in Belfast.

Tommy Bowe missed training earlier this week having limped out of Sunday’s win over the same opposition with a hamstring injury.

The Province will again be without Captain Rory Best.

The Ireland skipper is still suffering from an infected cut on his ankle.

The team is due to be named this afternoon.