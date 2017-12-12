GAELIC GAMES

Dublin chief executive John Costello has launched a scathing attack on critics of Jim Gavin and his All Ireland winning squad.

In his annual report, Costello has hit back as what he calls myths and inaccuracies.

He rejects suggestions that the Dublin players have meals delivered to their homes and denied their treatment as being “five star”, or “all expenses paid”.

RUGBY

Irish international Rhys Ruddock could miss the rest of the season.

The Leinster flanker suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Champions Cup victory over Exeter.

Reports claims he has suffered a grade 3 tear which will keep him sidelined for a least three months.

Ruddock captained Ireland in the recent win over Fiji and scored a try in the victory over South Africa.

SOCCER

Chelsea will be without top scorer Alvaro Morata when they play Huddersfield in the Premier League tonight.

The defending champions will be looking to return to winning ways following Saturday’s defeat to West Ham.

Morata, who has scored 10 goals since joining the Blues from Real Madrid in the summer, misses the tie due to a back issue and fatigue.

Two of tonight’s FA Cup second-round replays have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

Carlisle against Gillingham and Crewe versus Blackburn have both been rescheduled for tomorrow evening.

HORSE RACING

Flemenstar, who won four Grade 1s over fences, including the John Durkan at Punchestown in 2012 has run his last race, after owner Stephen Curran felt the time was right to hand the 12-year-old a happy retirement.

The popular chaser was pulled up in the Foxrock Handicap Chase at Navan on Saturday, after making a desperate error at the second fence.

“We had Flemenstar as a foal and he was the horse of a lifetime for us. We might never get another one like him. He doesn’t owe me or anybody anything,” Curran said.

He added: “He made a bad mistake at Navan and was never right after it. It was only right that we retired him. It would have been awful if something had happened to him on the track. We now have him home safe and sound and he can have a happy retirement. Few deserves it as much as him.”

SNOOKER

World number 9 Mark Allen is in first round action at the Scottish Open this evening.

He faces England’s Ben Woollaston.

Ken Doherty takes on world number 91 Craig Steadman in the afternoon session.

While Limerick’s Leo Fernandez takes on Pakistan’s Hamza Akbar.

Joe Swail has beaten Lucas Kleckers of Germany 4-nil.