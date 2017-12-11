SOCCER

Chelsea have been paired with five time winners Barcelona in the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Premier League winning have paid a heavy price for failing to win their Pool.

The Stamford Bridge club however, beat the Catalan giants on their way to winning the title in 2012.

Tottenham have been handed a tricky tie against last season’s runners-up Juventus.

Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Sevilla.

Manchester City will meet Basel of Switzerland.

Liverpool were drawn to play Porto of Portugal.

Bayern Munich will play Besiktas, Roma were paired with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The tie of the round will be the meeting of the holders Real Madrid and big spending Paris Saint Germain.

The games will take place in February.

The opening ties are scheduled for the 13th and 14th, with the return legs to be played a week later.

Celtic will face Russian opposition in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Scottish Champions dropped into the tournament after finishing third in their Champions League group.

They have now been drawn to play Zenit St Petersburg.

Arsenal will face Östersunds, who finished fifth in the Swedish league last season.

The English F-A say they will seek observations following the incident in the tunnel after yesterday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho is said to have entered the visitors dressing room to complain about over exuberant celebrations.

It led to a fracas between players and staff, which left City assistant coach Mikel Arteta needing stitches.

The referee, Michael Oliver, did not see the incident and did not include it in his match report.

The clubs have two days to respond to the F-A’s request for an explanation.

Former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen says Mourinho's complaints about bad sportsmanship are rich

RUGBY

Saracens have been given to go ahead to let fans attend this evening’s Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne.

The match, a repeat of last season’s final, was postponed due to adverse weather.

It was due to take place behind closed doors due to safely concerns, but the Allianz Arena has been given the all clear.

BASKETBALL

The Elite Performance Committee at Basketball Ireland (EPC) has announced the appointment of Ciaran O’Sullivan as the new head coach for the Ireland Under 17 men’s development squad.

O’Sullivan begins his one-year appointment immediately and brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role, along with years of playing experience – most recently with Men’s Division One side, Ballincollig.

Speaking about the news, O’Sullivan stated: “It’s a great honour to be selected as the head coach of the Ireland U17 men’s development squad, especially off the back of such a successful summer for Irish basketball. I am looking forward to working with such great talent and continuing the excellent work that has been done with these players over the last few years.”

