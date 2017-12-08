RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Andrew Conway are all included in the Munster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with Leicester at Thomond Park.

The returning international contingent are four of five changes to the side that defeated Ospreys in Irish Independent Park last weekend.

Stephen Archer is promoted from the bench this week and joins Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne in the front row, and it’s as you were with the second row partnership of Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland.

A new-look back row sees Chris Cloete start in his first Champions Cup game as the South African flanker links up with the experienced duo of captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Murray joins Ian Keatley in the half backs with Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold again forming the midfield pairing. Arnold makes his Champions Cup debut in red after last representing Ulster in Europe in January ’16.

Winger Alex Wootton is another who will make his European bow this weekend as he retains his place to start in a back three that includes Conway and Zebo.

Included in the replacements are Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan, and also Darren O’Shea, who is also in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Robbie Henshaw is back in the Leinster team for Sunday’s crucial Champions Cup match against Exeter at Sandy Park on Sunday.

The Ireland centre has been out of action since suffering a hamstring strain in the build up to last month’s test against Argentina.

He returns to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre for the first time this season.

Johnny Sexton, Sean O’Brien and Rob Kearney are also recalled in a much changed selection.

Number 8 Jack Conan is one of just 4 players retained from last week’s win at Benetton Treviso.

Rory Best will miss Ulster’s game against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

The Ireland captain has been ruled out due to a foot infection.

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are back from international duty.

SOCCER

Premier League games will be played on a Saturday night for the first time from 2019.

Eight games will be played in the new prime-time slot, which will be up for grabs in the latest sale of rights to broadcasters.

The auction for the rights is due to be held in February.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan has completed his second round at the Joburg Open on 2 under.

He hit birdies on the first and 17th holes today, but looks set to miss the cut.

He lies 12 shots behind the leader Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland.