GAA

Seán Geaney is the new Dingle Senior Football Manager.

He replaces outgoing managers Paul Fitzmaurice and Seamus O’Dowd.

Dingle last weekend were beaten by An Ghaeltacht in The West Kerry Senior Football Final.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the team he picks for tonight’s final Europa League group game won’t be any weaker than previously.

His side are guaranteed to finish top of Group H before their match with Belarusian club Bate Borisov at 8.05

Wenger says plenty of the Arsenal squad are short of first-team action……………..

In Sam Allardyce’s absence, Everton coach Craig Shakespeare takes charge of their final Europa League group game against Apollon Limassol at 6pm

The Everton boss hasn’t travelled to Cyprus because of a medical appointment – they’ve already been knocked out of the competition.

Shakespeare will be back on the touchline two months after being sacked as Leicester manager.

He won’t be drawn on his hopes of being a number one again…….

Former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins is the new head coach at Hull City.

He has agreed an 18 month contract.

RUGBY

Former Ireland international Gordon D’Arcy has questioned Jordi Murphy’s move to Ulster.

The Leinster back row forward will head to Belfast at the end of the season.

It follows suggestions that Joey Carbury should switch Provinces.

D’Arcy says the Leinster academy cannot be used to prop up Irish Rugby………….

HORSE RACING

Ante-post favourite ‘Douvan’ has been ruled out of the Saturday’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The Willie Mullins trained seven year old did not appear among the declarations for the two-mile Grade One this morning.

The Carlow based trained was said to be ‘not entirely happy’ with the horse after some light work earlier today.

Willie Mullins says that Djakadam is likely to make his seasonal reappearance in Sunday’s Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown where he is set to renew rivalry with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John.

Mullins told Dave Keena that this race provides the ideal opportunity for Djakadam to get his season underway and it is great to see these good horses in action on this side of the Irish Sea…