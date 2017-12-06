SOCCER

Burnley have confirmed Robbie Brady will require knee surgery.

The Clarets says the Republic of Ireland midfielder will be sidelined for a ‘substantial time’, having torn a tendon during Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Leicester.

Former Ireland international Kenny Cunningham describes the news as a massive blow for club and country.

Cunningham feels the mental challenge of a long term injury is as tough as the physical recovery……..

The news comes on the same day Brady was nominated for the Premier League player of the month award, along with the likes of Mo Salah, Raheem Sterling and Ashley Young.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they can’t take Spartak Moscow lightly tonight as they attempt to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

A draw will be enough, while a win at Anfield would seal top spot in their group.

Klopp wants his side to finish the job…………..

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino sees tonight’s final Champions League group game as an opportunity to start another decent run of form.

They host Apoel Nicosia at Wembley having already won their pool and qualified for the last-16.

But Spurs have failed to register a victory in their last four Premier League matches.

Pochettino isn’t worried…………

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side won’t ease up away to Shakhtar Donetsk tonight – even though there’s not much in the game for them.

They’ve already qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League as group winners.

City haven’t lost in any competition all season.

All 3 games start at 7.45.

Celtic will be playing European football in the new year.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 1-nil to Anderlecht last night but still finished third in their Champions League group to reach the knockout stage of the second-tier Europa League.

Celtic great Charlie Nicholas says, he’s not impressed………..

RUGBY

Ulster have confirmed Jordi Murphy’s move to Belfast.

The Northern Province have announced the Leinster back row forward will join them on a two year deal at the end of the season.

Ulster says they saw off significant competition to secure the services of the 26 year old, who has made 18 appearance for Ireland.

Munster have added academy player Calvin Nash to their Champions Cup squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leicester at Thomond Park.

The Ireland Under 20 centre replaces the injured Jaco Taute.

GOLF

An unfortunate airport incident has forced Louis Oosthuizen out of this week’s European Tour event, the Joburg Open.

The 2010 Open winner caught his fingers in an airport trolley and is unable to grip a golf club.

Louth man Gavin Moynihan will be flying the flag for Ireland when he tees off in South Africa tomorrow morning.

HORSE RACING

It was a memorable day yesterday for trainer Jessica Harrington who collected two awards at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards in Dublin.

Jessica won the National Hunt Award for 2017 and also collected the award for Horse of The Year 2017 with Sizing John.

Sizing John became the first horse to win three Gold Cups in the one season and afterwards she spoke to Dave Keena………….