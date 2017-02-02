GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s made a good start at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He shot a four-under par opening round 68, which included five birdies and just one bogey.

That leaves the Ulster man three shots behind leader Sergio Garcia.

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne is 2 under after a 70 while Darren Clarke’s started with a three-over 75

Tiger Woods struggling on his return to the European Tour – the former world number one is five-over par.

SOCCER

Manchester United have denied reports that a deal is in place for them to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Reports over night had suggested that the French forward – who has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford – had already agreed personal terms.

Griezmann scored for Atlético Madrid in their 2-1 loss to Barcelona in their Spanish Cup semi-final first-leg last night.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser’s signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club.

He signed from Aberdeen in 2013.

Fraser, who’s represented Scotland’s under-21s, has scored three times in 13 league games this season – after spending the previous campaign on loan at Ipswich.

Brighton could go four points clear at the top of the Championship this evening.

They face a trip to fifth-placed Huddersfield, who are looking to tighten their grip on a play-off spot.

Kick off is at 7-45.

DARTS

The 2017 P-D-C Premier League darts season gets underway at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena this evening.

World champion Michael van Gerwen faces Gary Anderson in a repeat of last month’s final.

Legend Phil Taylor begins his final season before retirement by facing James Wade.

RUGBY

Ireland Director of Rugby Sevens, Anthony Eddy has named his 12 woman squad for the women’s competition at the Sydney 7s this weekend.

There are three changes from the group that competed at the Dubai 7s before Christmas, with Kerry’s Louise Galvin, Susan Vaughan, and Chloe Blackmore drafted in.

They join Ashleigh Baxter, Katie Fitzhenry, Emma Murphy, Megan Williams, Kim Flood, Stacey Flood, Hannah Tyrrell and Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe.

Ireland will face matches against Fiji, Australia and Brazil in Pool B.

COMMUNITY GAMES

This weekend the action is in Duagh and Castleisland where U11 Basketball will feature.

Looking ahead is Nelius Collins………

GAA

IT Tralee have beaten IT Tallaght in The Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Round 2 .

The final score 4-16 to 1-11