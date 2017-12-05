RUGBY

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan says their game with Leicester is one of the big clashes in Europe.

Van Graan takes charge of the Province for the first time in the Champions Cup when the sides clash at Thomond Park on Saturday.

He says he has some idea of what’s in store http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jvg-1.mp3

Jordi Murphy’s move to Ulster could be confirmed by the end of the week.

The Leinster flanker is said to have agreed to move to the Northern Province at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old started Ireland’s famous win over New Zealand in Chicago.

He scored a try during the weekend’s win over Benetton Treviso, but is unlikely to retain a place in the Lesinter back row for Sunday’s Champions Cup trip to Exeter.

GAELIC GAMES

The President has invited the All Ireland winning Galway Senior and Minor Hurling teams to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Michael D Higgins will host a reception later this week to celebrate his native county’s capture of both the Liam McCarthy and Irish Press Cups

President Higgins has attended 34 official G-A-A matches since his inauguration in 2011.

Derry have received a big boost with the news that veteran forward Mark Lynch has committed to the panel for 2018.

The 31-year-old, who helped the Oak Leaf County win the National League title in 2008, has been included in the 29-man squad named by new manager Damian McErlain.