SOCCER

Manchester United must decide today whether to appeal against the red card Paul Pogba was shown during the weekend’s win over Arsenal.

The French midfielder was sent off for a stamp on the Gunners’ Hector Bellerin.

A three match ban would rule Pogba out of Sunday’s Manchester derby plus the upcoming Premier League games against Bournemouth and West Brom.

The draw for the third round of the F-A Cup takes place this evening.

It is the first time the Premier League’s top teams enter the competition.

Holders Arsenal, 2016 winners Manchester United, and Manchester City will be among those who go into the hat.

The draw takes place before the final second round tie between Slough Town and Rochdale.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is set to address his contract situation when he faces the media in Limerick shortly.

The Munster captain is said to be considering a move to England or France having turned down an offer to extend his national contract beyond the 2019 World Cup.

The Province welcome their Irish players back to training this week, ahead of the back to back Champions Cup games against Leicester.

Simon Zebo is doubtful for the crucial ties, having injured his ribs in Saturday’s win over the Ospreys.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen can secure his place in the last 16 of the U-K Snooker Championship this evening.

The number six seed takes on Peter Lines in a best of 11 frames third round encounter in York

Allen defeated the English player’s 22 year old son Oliver Lines 6-4 on Saturday.

CRICKET

Australia lead by 268 runs after the third day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

England were bowled out for just 227, but have held to host to just 53 for 4 in their second innings.