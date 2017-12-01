SOCCER

FIFA have moved to assure fans that this afternoon’s World Cup draw at the Kremlin will not be rigged.

It follows suggestions that certain teams could be favoured though the use of heated balls.

The hosts Russia and the holders Germany are among the top seeds for the draw.

Denmark, the side who beat the Republic of Ireland in last month’s World Cup play offs, are one of the third seeds.

RUGBY

Simon Zebo retains the number 15 shirt for Munster’s Pro14 match against the Ospreys in Cork tomorrow.

The full back has recovered from the knee injury picked up against Zebre last week.

Ian Keatley and John Ryan come into the team while JJ Hanrahan is amongst the subs.

Alex Wootton remains on the wing having scored two tries in Parma last week.

The 23 year old says the Ospreys will be determined to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Glasgow

Connacht have Kieran Marmion and Kerry’s Ultan Dillane back from international duty for their trip to Zebre tomorrow.

Garry Ringrose will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster in their game against Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The 22-year-old Ireland centre has been recovering from shoulder surgery since the summer.

Josh van der Flier has overcome an ankle problem to join Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan in the back row.

HORSE RACING

Willie Mullins runs three in Sunday’s Bar One Racing Grade 1 Hattons Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Chief among his runners will be his Cheltenham Stayers Hurdle winner, Nicholls Canyon.