GAA

Rathmore will be without Kerry defender Paul Murphy for Sunday’s Dr O’ Donoghue Cup Final meeting with Killarney Legion.

He is out of the country at present.

John Moynihan will also miss the game due to a knee injury.

Mark Reen (calf) and Brian O’ Leary (hamstring) are both doubtful.

Legion are injury free.

Rathmore are going for 4 East Kerry titles in a row while Legion last won the championship in 1976.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The Fitzgerald Stadium.

BASKETBALL

One Kerry native will take part in The Hall of Fame Belfast Classic which takes place tomorrow and Saturday in Belfast.

Cian O’ Sullivan who grew up in Tralee is a player on La Salle University’s team, based in Philadelphia.

He brings his American team to Ireland to play against three other American teams: Towson University, Holy Cross, and Manhattan College.

O’ Sullivan has been speaking about the event………….

SOCCER

Sam Allardyce has arrived at the Everton training ground.

The former England boss is expected to be confirmed as the new Toffees manager shortly.

He watched from the stands at Goodison Park last night, as Wayne Rooney scored a hat trick to hand Everton a 4-nil victory over West Ham.

Republic of Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda is set for a 3 month spell on the sidelines.

The 22 year old will undergo an operation today on the ankle injury he suffered during Bristol City’s Championship victory over Hull.

O’Dowda has scored two goals and provided three assists in his last seven games for his club and started the first leg of Ireland’s recent World cup play-off against Denmark.

RUGBY

Rory Best has been named on the Ulster bench for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against the Dragons in Wales.

The 35 year old will be back in action with his Province just a week after leading Ireland to victory over Argentina.

Stuart McCloskey and Sean Reidy are also back from international duty.

South African prop Schalk van der Merwe and Academy back row Greg Jones will both start for the first time.

Meanwhile, Connacht flanker Sean O’Brien has signed a new two year contract.

The 22 year old Galway native, who has made over 40 appearances for the Westerners, will remain at the Sportsground until the summer of 2020.