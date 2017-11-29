GAA

The West and East Kerry Senior Football Championship Finals take place next weekend.

An Ghaeltacht will play Dingle in the West Kerry Senior Championship Final in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Sunday at 2pm.

Dingle will be without at least 4 players for Sunday’s final.

Conor Geaney, Tom O’ Sullivan, Conor O’ Sullivan and Cathal Bambury are all on the injured list.

Cathal O Luing and Cathal O Fiannachta are out for An Ghaeltacht while player manager Marc O Se is a doubt.

Ciaran O Ceillichear has a dead leg while Eanna O’ Conchuir is troubled with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald Stadium will host The Dr O’ Donoghue Cup Final sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr O’ Donoghues Family as Rathmore take on Killarney Legion at 2pm.

Former St. Michaels/Foilmore and South Kerry forward Eanna O’Connor has been named Kildare Senior Club Footballer of the Year.

O’Connor who nows plays with Moorefield has played a leading role with his sides passage to this years Leinster Senior Club Final with St Loman’s Mullingar on Sunday December 10th.

SOCCER

Alan Pardew has been appointed as the new West Brom manager.

Gary Megson had been in temporary charge since Tony Pulis was sacked earlier this month.

Former Newcastle and West Ham manager Pardew has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace a year ago.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony could be offered the Irish captaincy.

Reports claim the I-R-F-U are considering the move in a bid to keep the back row forward at Munster.

O’Mahony is the latest Irish player linked with a big money move to England or France.

Luke Marshall, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell have all committed their future to Ulster.

The trio have each signed a new three year deal, which will keep them at the Province until 2021.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

U-F-C President Dana White has expressed concerns over Conor McGregor’s future.

The Dubliner was set for a return to the Octogan but the U-F-C cancelled a fight after McGregor’s behaviour at a recent event in Dublin.

He jumped in to the cage and shoved a referee.

White thinks McGregor may give up his fight career:………………