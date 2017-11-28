SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won’t be sold in the January transfer window.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and will be able to leave the club for free.

Manchester United are said to want to sign Ozil, while Sanchez is continually linked with a move Manchester City.

Wenger says he has no intention of cashing out http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arsene-2.mp3

HORSE RACING

Jessica Harrington’s Coral Cup winner at the Cheltenham festival, Supasundae, is set to make his seasonal reappearance in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Hattons Grace Hurdle at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival on Sunday.