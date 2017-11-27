SOCCER

Andre Villas Boas has emerged as a possible rival to Martin O’Neil for the vacant manager’s post at Everton.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has just finished his first season in charge of Shanghai.

He refused to discuss his future after his team lost the Chinese F-A Cup final to their cross town rivals.

Martin O’Neil is the favourite for the Toffees post, despite agreeing a contract to remain as the Republic of Ireland manager.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is in danger of missing the upcoming games against Man City and Arsenal.

The Belgian international could face retrospective punishment for his actions during Saturday’s 1-nil win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

He appeared to kick out at Cameron defender Gaetan Bong.

West Brom caretaker manager Gary Megson has been told he will remain in charge of team for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Newcastle at the Hawthorns.

Alan Pardew is among those in the running to take over from Tony Pulis.

The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager has confirmed he has held talks with the Baggies, but announcement is not now expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

Queens Park Rangers entertain West London rivals Brentford in the Championship tonight.

Kick off at Loftus Road is at 7.45.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to competitive golf in January.

The former World Number One has taken a prolonged break from the sport, having battled with injury throughout the year.

McIlroy was planning to be out of action for three months, and now says he will tee off at the Omega Dubai Classic on the 25th January.

RUGBY

Joy Neville has her sights set on the Six Nations.

The former Ireland international and Grand Slam winner was named World Rugby Referee of the Year last night.

She will become the first female to referee a European Challenge Cup match next month.

The Limerick women is planning to make further history, but insists her goals are realistic http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joy.mp3

Joe Schmidt expects Jared Payne and Jamie Heaslip to be available for the upcoming Six Nations.

The Ulster centre and Leinster number 8 and have yet to play this season due to head and back injuries.

The Irish head coach told The Times of Ireland that Payne could return in four weeks, and that Heaslip continues to make good progress on his rehab.