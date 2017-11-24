RUGBY

The Irish team have reported a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow’s final November Test against Argentina.

Rory Best led the team through the Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium this morning.

Johnny Sexton was rested for the main session, but still worked on his kicking.

The Munster team has been named for Sunday afternoon’s Guinness PRO14 clash in Zebre with two changes to the side that defeated Dragons 49-6 at Irish Independent Park last time out.

James Hart makes his first start for Munster at scrum-half in place of the injured Duncan Williams following his summer move from Racing 92.

After scoring his first two tries for Munster off the bench against Dragons, Sam Arnold is promoted to the starting XV in place of Chris Farrell, who starts for Ireland against Argentina tomorrow.

Darren Sweetnam returns from international duty to take his place on the wing after making his Ireland debut against South Africa and scoring his first international try against Fiji.

Simon Zebo maintains his place at full-back with Alex Wootton on the left wing and Rory Scannell at inside centre as JJ Hanrahan, who was 100% off the tee with seven from seven last time out, partners Hart in the half-backs.

There are no changes to the forwards as Billy Holland captains the side having started every single game of Munster’s campaign thus far.

Rhys Marshall is named at hooker with Greencore Munster Rugby Academy player Liam O’Connor and tighthead Stephen Archer on either side of the front row.

Jean Kleyn partners Holland in the engine room and Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Robin Copeland form the back row.

Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford is in line to make his Munster debut off the bench with fellow Academy man Calvin Nash and out-half Bill Johnston also among the replacements.

Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker provide the front row cover with Darren O’Shea set to make his second senior appearance of the campaign as Academy lock Sean O’Connor completes the forward cover.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sam Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Darren O’Shea, Sean O’Connor, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Calvin Nash.

SOCCER

Slavin Bilic is said to have turned down a chance to manage West Brom.

Reports claim the Baggies contacted the former West Ham manager about replacing Tony Pulis, but he indicated it was too early to return to the game.

The London club sacked Bilic less than three weeks ago.

MOTORSPORT

Sebastian Vettel has gone quickest in the first practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the Formula One season.

The Ferrari driver beat newly crowned World Champion Lewis Hamilton to the top of the time sheets.

CRICKET

Stuart Poynter is replacing Niall O’Brien in the Irish Cricket squad for next week’s crucial InterContinental Cup match against Scotland in Dubai.

O’Brien has returned to Ireland for personal reasons.

HORSE RACING

Gordon Elliott has won the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase for the last three years and the Cullentra House trainer has six runners among the 22 declared for Sunday’s showpiece at Navan.

Balbriggan set the ball rolling for Elliott in the valuable contest back in 2014 before Riverside City followed 12 months later while Empire Of Dirt completed his hat trick when scoring in 2016.

Heading his challenge on Sunday is General Principal, one of six Gigginstown House Stud-owned runners in the line up and the mount of Jack Kennedy. Friday morning declarations also included likely favourite Acapella Bourgeois, formerly trained by Sandra Hughes and now under the care of champion trainer Willie Mullins and his sole runner in the field.

Mullins won the race for the first and only time in 2009 with Beroni ridden by Paul Townend who also teams up with Acapella Bourgeois on Sunday.