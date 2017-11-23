GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny hurling boss Brian Cody is backing his players to bounce back from a below-par 2017 campaign.

The Cats exited the Championship to their neighbours Waterford in the qualifiers this summer – in what was the first time they failed to reach the last-eight since Cody took over in 1999.

But the 11-time All-Ireland winning boss says his team have been wrongly written off by pundits in the past…

Galway forward Cyril Donnellan has retired from inter-county hurling.

The 32-year-old was part of the panel that won the Liam McCarthy this summer.

The Padraig Pearses clubman played for the Tribesmen for nine-years and scored 6-33 across 35 Championship appearances.

He also won two Leinster medals and two National League titles.

CAMOGIE

One of Claunmaurice’s better known players in Sunday’s All Ireland Junior Club final is Patrice Diggin.

The Kerry player was a one time Player of the Match in the Ashbourne Cup Final with UL.

She will on Sunday hope to achieve more success with the her club as they try to overcome Meath champions Kilmessan in Crettyard Gaa ground in Laois.

Diggin says Sunday will be a special day……………………….

GOLF

Paul Dunne is on the European team for the EurAsia Cup in January.

The British Masters champion is one of 12 automatic qualifiers for captain Thomas Bjorn’s team, which will defend their title against Asia in Kuala Lumpur.

Bjorn’s selected Paul Casey and Alexander Levy as his wildcards.

Casey, who was part of the Ryder Cup winning teams in 2004 and 2006, will be representing team Europe for the first time 2008.

Dunne’s six shots off the lead after the first day of the European Tour season opening Hong Kong Open.

The Wicklow man is one-over par after a round of 71 which included five bogeys and four birdies.

India’s S-S-P Chawrasia has a one shot lead over the field at five-under.

SOCCER

Ireland are down to 32nd in the new FIFA World rankings.

Martin O’Neill’s side have dropped six places on the back of their World Cup Playoff defeat to Denmark.

The Danes have jumped up to 12th.

Northern Ireland are now 24th with Germany in 1st.

Victory for Arsenal at Cologne this evening would see them win their Europa League group.

Manager Arsene Wenger has promised to pick a side with a mix of youth and experience for the 6pm kick-off in Germany.

Everton are just playing for pride in their game at home to Italian side Atalanta at five-past-eight.

The Toffees sit bottom of Group E and can’t qualify for the knockout stages.

Roy Keane believes Liverpool will not be successful as long as their team is made up of players who can’t defend.

The Reds surrendered a 3-0 lead in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were held 3-3 by Sevilla..

The former Manchester United captain told ITV that Alberto Moreno is a huge part of the problem at Liverpool.

His actions led to the concession of two goals on Tuesday night………..

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt will reveal his starting 15 to face Argentina in Saturday’s final Autumn international this lunchtime.

After giving fringe players a chance in last weekend’s victory against Fiji, Schmidt looks set to return to his tried and tested players for the visit of the Pumas to the Aviva Stadium.

Adam Byrne is reportedly in line to make his debut – though it might be from the bench if Andrew Conway gets picked on the wing.

Rob Kearney is likely to be selected at full-back with Jacob Stockdale completing the back three.

Former Ireland back-row Alan Quinlan says they can expect a real test against the Pumas………….

Leinster aren’t expected to risk centre Garry Ringrose in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO-14 match against the Dragons at the RDS

The Ireland international has returned to full training as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury but his return to first team action is more likely against Benetton Treviso on Saturday week.