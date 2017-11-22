Dr Crokes will be at near full strength for Sunday’s Munster Senior Club Championship final with Nemo Rangers.

Only Billy Courtney and David Shaw are on the injured list.

The sides meet at 2pm in Mallow.

CAMOGIE

Sunday next will be a historic day for Kerry camogie as Clanmaurice take on Meath side Kilmessan in The All Ireland Junior Club Final.

Clanmaurice captain is Therse Moran and she says all in the squad are looking forward to the occasion…….

St Brendan’s Park , Birr Co Offaly has been deemed unplayable for Sunday’s game

As yet no alternative venue has been confirmed.

RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara’s move to the Canterbury Crusaders has been confirmed.

Racing 92 have announced that the former Munster and Ireland out half will leave the club at the end of next month.

The Corkman will take up an assistant coaching role with the Super Rugby Champions in January.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hopes the pitch will be fine for tonight’s Champions League game at Swiss side Basel.

It’s been replaced due its poor condition during Northern Ireland’s World Cup play-off away to Switzerland.

United could be qualified for the last-16 by kick-off – if CSKA Moscow fail to beat Benfica.

If not, a draw would seal top spot in the group for United, and Mourinho says they’ve played on worse surfaces……………….

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon reckons Paris Saint-Germain’s front three forwards are the most fearsome he’s ever faced.

He’s due to go up against Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe away in the Champions League tonight.

All three scored in a 5-nil win in Glasgow two months ago.

Gordon has stressed how big an achievement it would be to come away from France with any points……..

Both of those games start at 7.45.

Chelsea are among the early starters this evening.

Their meeting with Qarabag kicks off at 5.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte doesn’t want to leave it until their final Champions League group match to reach the last-16.

Victory in Azerbaijan would guarantee their spot with a game to spare.

They’d also go through with a draw – if Atletico Madrid fail to beat Roma.

Speaking on Chelsea TV, Conte knows their final fixture is a tough one………………