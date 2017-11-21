SOCCER

Northern Ireland are said to have offered Michael O’Neill a new six year contract.

The I-F-A want the former Shamrock Rovers boss to remain in charge of their team until 2023.

O’Neill has been linked with the vacant posts at West Bromwich Albion and Scotland.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be charged with deceiving a match official.

The Senegal striker was awarded a penalty in Saturday’s 2 all draw with Crystal Palace, but appeared to dive.

This is the first season where players in the top flight can retrospectively be handed two-match bans for diving or feigning injury.

RUGBY

Former Irish Rugby coach Eddie O’Sullivan thinks Joey Carbery may have to leave Leinster.

The 22 year old impressed at out half in Ireland’s victory over Fiji on Saturday before suffering a broken wrist.

Carbery is playing second fiddle to Jonny Sexton and both Provincial and International level.