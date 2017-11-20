SOCCER

Tony Pulis has been sacked as head coach of West Brom after nearly three years in charge.

Chairman John Williams says the decision wasn’t “taken lightly” but is in the “best interests of the club”.

Albion are one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone having failed to win their last 10 top flight matches.

Former boss Gary Megson will be at the helm “until further notice”.

TENNIS

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49.

The Women’s Tennis Association says she passed away peacefully in her native Czech Republic after a long battle with cancer.

Novotna won 17 Grand Slam titles – all but one of those were doubles trophies.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has climbed to 58th in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The Offaly man has moved 43 places having finished second at the D-P World Championship in Dubai.

The winner Jon Rahm has moved into the top five.

Rory McIlroy has dropped two places to tenth.