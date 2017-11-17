HORSE RACING

2015 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen is the star attraction among the five runners declared for the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown this Sunday.

Willie Mullins’ runner, who is joined by stable companion Vroum Vroum Mag, hasn’t been seen in competitive action since January of the following year when he made all the running to win the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown. Sidelined through injury since, the winner of 12 races in a glittering career is sure to swell the attendance on the second day of the Punchestown November weekend fixture in a race that has also attracted 2014 Champion Hurdle hero Jezki, trained by Jessica Harrington. The quintet is completed by Gordon Elliott’s Campeador and the Joe Murphy-trained Swamp Fox with big race due off at 2.15.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he’s confident they can hold their own in this weekend’s north London derby.

They take on Tottenham sitting four points behind Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the Premier League.

It’s also three-and-a-half years since Arsenal beat their rivals in the top flight.

Wenger’s got a simple message for supporters worried their dominance over Spurs is slipping http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/WENGER-1.mp3

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s being careful not to talk Christian Eriksen up too much.

The midfielder scored a hat-trick to help Denmark beat the Republic of Ireland this week – securing his country a place at next summer’s World Cup.

Spurs are preparing for tomorrow’s north London derby with Arsenal.