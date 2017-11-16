GAA

Galtee Gaels are injury free for Saturday’s AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final with Dromid Pearses.

The Limerick side are back as county champions after a gap of 25 years.

Galtee Gaels manager John McGrath travelled to Foilmore last weekend to watch Dromid play in The South Kerry championship and was impressed with what he saw……….

Beaufort are at near full strength for Sunday’s Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final with Glenbeigh/Glencar.

Sean Foley is the only absentee due to a recent back operation.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The JP O’ Sullivan Park, Killorglin and will be Live on Radio Kerry.

GOLF

Paul Dunne holds a share of 4th place on Day 1 of the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Wicklow man carded 5 birdies during a 5 under par first round of 67.

That leaves him just two shots behind the leader Patrick Reed of the U-S-A.

Share Lowry is 3 under.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits Olivier Giroud is unlikely to be fit to face Tottenham on Saturday.

The Premier League resumes this weekend with the North London Derby getting proceedings underway.

Giroud suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with France.

Danny Welbeck and Shkodran Mustafi will have fitness tests tomorrow.

Double-winning manager John Caulfield has been nominated for the PFAI Manager of the Year award.

Joining him on the shortlist is the Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny.

And completing the shortlist is Bohemian’s boss Keith Long, after he guided the Dublin club to fifth in the League on a tight budget.

RUGBY

Ireland should forget about staging the Rugby World Cup under the current parameters.

That’s the views of I-R-F-U boss Philip Browne after Ireland’s failed bid to host the tournament in 2023.

France were awarded the tournament yesterday ahead of South Africa.

Ireland World Cup bid ambassador Brian O’Driscoll has been discussing Scotland and Wales voting against Ireland ……………….