SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neil says he will take some time to think about his position.

The Derry man’s post is being questioned following last night’s bitterly disappointing World Cup play off defeat to Denmark.

A Christian Erickson hat trick smashed Irish dreams of playing in next summer’s finals in Russia, leading his team to a 5-1 victory.

O’Neill agreed a contract extension with the F-A-I last month.

He was expected to remain in charge until the 2020 European Championships.

He doesn’t believe the occasion got to his players last night…………..

Australia are the latest team to secure their place at next year’s World Cup.

Aston Villa’s Mile Jedinak scored a hat trick to hand the Socceroos a 3-1 win over Honduras in their play off in Sydney.

GAA

Glenbeigh/Glencar have 3 injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final with Beaufort.

Caolim Teehan and Pa Kilkenny both have hamstring issues while Gavin O’ Grady is most likely out of the game due to a knee ligament injury.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The JP O’ Sullivan Park, Killorglin and will be Live on Radio Kerry.

BADMINTON

This evening in The Agri Auto Parts Div 4 ladies league.

Moyvane host Causeway in Moyvane Community centre at 9pm.

HORSE RACING

Alan Potts, leading National Hunt owner whose colours were carried to victory in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier this year by Sizing John, has died aged 80.

Synonymous with success in Irish and British jumping, Potts’s passing comes less than three months after his wife Ann, with whom he shared some top-class jumps horses, lost a long battle with illness.

Three of Champion Trainer Aidan O’Brien’s stable stars have been named as Champions at the Prestigious Cartier Awards in London, but none of them were his classic winners.

In his record breaking season of Group 1 victories it fell to the two year olds US Navy Flag and Happily to win best juvenile colt and filly and Order of St George to be crowned Champion Stayer.

The awards were collected by the sons of two of the Coolmore partners for whom O’Brien trains, MV Magnier and Paul Smith.

MV Magnier spoke to Mike Vince…………….