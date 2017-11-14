SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland can become the 30th nation to secure their place at the 2018 World Cup finals tonight.

The Aviva Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity when the Boys in Green take on Denmark in the second leg of their play off.

David Meyler should be back in the team after sitting out Saturday’s nil all draw in Copenhagen due to suspension.

Our soccer correspondent Padraig Harnett is expecting another cagey affair

KDL Secretary John O'Regan is also expecting Ireland to progress

Michael O’Neill’s term in charge of Northern Ireland could be coming to an end.

The former Shamrock Rovers manager is contracted to the I-F-A until 2020.

Reports however, claim Scotland are ready to make the 48 year old a ‘double your money’ offer to replace Gordon Strachan.

BOXING

Jessica McCaskill has been named as Katie Taylor’s latest opponent.

The Bray fighter will defender W-B-A World Lightweight title against the 33 year old American in London on December 13th.

CYCLING

The annual Killorglin Cycling Club Christmas Hamper Rides will take place on Sunday December 10th this year.

Organisers have gone with the same routes as last year –a 50km route from Killorglin to Killarney, Farranfore, Firies, Castlemaine and Miltown before heading back to Killorglin. The 75km route follows the same roads as the shorter route but at Farranfore riders head towards Tralee before turning off at Farmers Bridge and tackling the climb before joining the main Tralee Killorglin road.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott plans to run up to three of his top chasers in Thursday’s Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase at Tipperary.