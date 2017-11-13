SOCCER

David Meyler was back training with the Republic of Ireland at Abbotstown this morning.

The Hull City midfielder is expected to return to the team for tomorrow’s World Cup play off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Meyler missed the nil all draw in Copenhagen due to suspension.

Harry Arter has declared himself fit despite suffering cramp on Saturday.

Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has left the squad due to a family bereavement.

Bradford City’s Colin Doyle takes his place in the panel.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Senegal winger has returned to Merseyside, having suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury while on international duty.

Mane was out of action for most of October and only made his return to the Liverpool team in their recent 4-1 victory over West Ham.

New West Ham manager David Moyes has appointed Stuart Pearce as one his assistants.

The legendary England defender made 42 appearances for the Hammers.

Pearce is a former Manchester City and England Under 21 boss, but has been out of management since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2015.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team begin the build up to the second November Test against Fiji today.

The squad looks to have come through Saturday’s bruising encounter with South Africa relatively unscathed although Peter O’Mahony is doubt due to an ear injury.

Joe Schmidt is expected to make a number of changes to his starting 15, although the head coach claims he will retain an experienced spine.