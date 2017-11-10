RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara could be heading to New Zealand.

Reports claim the former Munster and Ireland out half has been offered a coaching role with the Super Rugby giants Canterbury Crusaders.

The Corkman has been coaching at French club Racing 92 since his retirement as a player in 2013.

Former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers has tipped Johann Van Graan to be a success at Munster.

The Spingboks assistant coach will leave his current role to replace Rassie Erasmus after the upcoming tests against Ireland and France.

De Villiers made 23 appearances for Munster in a season long spell which began in 2009.

SOCCER

Danish legend Peter Schmeichel is expecting tomorrow’s World Cup play off to be a cagey affair.

The Republic of Ireland will train at the Parken Stadium later as the countdown continues to the first leg against Denmark in Copenhagen.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper thinks both teams will want to keep the tie alive.