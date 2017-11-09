GAA

Dr. Crokes will be down 2 players for Sunday’s Munster Senior Club Football Championship Semi Final with Kilmurry- Ibrickane.

Jordan Kiely is out injured while Alan O’ Sullivan is suspended having been sent off in their quarter final win over Clonmel Commercials.

The Kerry and All Ireland champions will have home advantage with a 2pm starting time in Lewis Road.

Crotta O’ Neill’s will be at full strength for Saturday’s County U21 Hurling Final with Causeway.

Jordan Conway is a long-trem absentee due to a hand injury.

Crotta overcame Abbeydorney/Ballyheigue by 4 points after extra time last weekend to book their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Causeway are also injury free for the contest.

They recorded a 3-13 to 2-5 win over St. Brendan’s in their last 4 win.

Saturday’s game throws in at 2pm in The Austin Stack Park.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad will fly out to Copenhagen today for Saturday’s World Cup play off first leg against Denmark.

The Danish FA are warning Irish fans they will be turned away if they have the wrong tickets.

The F-A-I were given an allocation of just 2,400 seats, but many more Irish supporters are expected to travel.

Communications Director Jacob Wadlund says they will be on the look out for green shirts in the Danish section. ……………..

Northern Ireland can take another step towards the World Cup finals tonight.

Michael O’Neill’s side take on Switzerland in their play-off first leg in Belfast – with a place at Russia 2018 on the line.

O’ Neill says his work’s almost done………….

SOCCER

Cork City have announced their third new signing of the week.

The League and Cup double winners have brought Galway United defender Colm Horgan to Turners Cross on a two year deal.