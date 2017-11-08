SOCCER

Jeff Hendrick appears to be winning his race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play off against Denmark.

The Burnley midfielder looked doubtful for Saturday’s first leg in Copenhagen due to a glute issue, but the results of a scan have been positive.

Hendrick joined his Irish team mates at Abbotstown today, but trained alone.

Stephen Ward was also back having sat out yesterday’s session due to a sore knee.

Roy Keane is confident the Republic of Ireland can stop Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham midfielder is considered Denmark’s major threat ahead of Saturday’s first leg.

The 25 year old has scored 8 goals in 10 qualifying games and hit the back of the net in Spurs famous win over Real Madrid last week.

Keane says Ireland have a good record against star players and cannot afford to reflect on previous results….

Robert Osborne of St. Brendan’s College, Killarney has been chosen on the Munster squad for the FAI Schools U18 Boys’ Interprovincial Tournament next Friday.

The three day event will see a series of six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw.

The format leaves for an exciting finale in the Sunday morning outings.

The Interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International 18 man squad which will compete in the Centenary Shield competition.

The 2017/18 campaign will see the Irish away to Wales and England in their opening fixtures and home to their counterparts Northern Ireland and Scotland.

HORSE RACING

Melbourne Cup hero Rekindling who led home an Irish-trained 1-2-3 in the early hours of Tuesday morning is likely to be trained for the Ascot Gold Cup next season.

His trainer Joseph O’Brien expects Rekindling to build on his victory next term and while he has not ruled out returning to Flemington in 12 months time to defend his title, Royal Ascot next summer is now high on his agenda.

Gordon Elliott continues to roll out his stable stars as the National Hunt season gets underway.

Cheltenham winner Apple’s Jade is set to run in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on Sunday while it’s possible that the exciting Samcro could take his place in the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle.

Elliott has been speaking to Dave Keena……………