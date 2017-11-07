SOCCER

Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward have missed the Republic of Ireland’s latest training session.

The Boys in Green are continuing their preparations for Saturday’s World Cup playoff first leg against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Ward was rested, while Hendrick is having a scan on what has been described as a back or glute issue.

The Burnley midfielder started both of Ireland’s qualifiers against Serbia and Wales last month, but limped out of the Claret’s win over Southampton on Saturday.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was asked how he’ll approach the first leg http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/approach.mp3

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their new manager.

The former Manchester United and Everton boss takes over from Slaven Bilic, who was sacked yesterday.

The Hammers dropped into the Premier League relegation zone following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Moyes’ first game in charge will be away to Watford on the 19th November.

The Scot has been out of work since failing to keep Sunderland in the top flight last season.

Moyes is determined to make the most of this experience http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moe.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Derek McGrath will remain as the Waterford Senior Hurling manager for another year.

The De La Salle clubman and his management team were unanimously ratified at the County Board meeting last night.

It was thought that 2017 would be McGrath’s final season in charge, but after leading the Decie to the All Ireland final, he has committed to a fifth year.

RUGBY

Keith Earls is expecting a bruising encounter against South Africa this weekend.

Ireland take on the Spingboks in their first game of the November Test Series at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Earls was on the wing when Ireland beat the Boks for the first time in South Africa last summer.

The Munster man is preparing for another highly physical encounter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/flightof.mp3

Joy Neville will make more history next month by becoming the first woman to referee a European professional club fixture.

The Limerick women, who helped Ireland win the Grand Slam in 2013, will take charge of the Challenge Cup Round 4 match between Bordeaux and Russian club Enisei.