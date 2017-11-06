RUGBY

Johann van Graan will begin his term as Munster head coach next weekend.

South Africa have announced that the Springboks assistant coach will leave his current role after their Test match against France in Paris on the 18th November.

It means van Graan will be plotting to beat Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

He will then take charge of Munster less than three weeks before they resume their Champions Cup campaign against Leicester.

SOCCER

West Ham have sacked manager Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian had been in charge for two and half years, but his position at been under threat for some time.

Bilic led the Hammers to a 7th place finish in his first season in charge, but Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

He says the club have made a logical decision http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bernie.mp3

David Moyes is said to be ready to take over at West Ham.

The former Manchester United and Everton manager has been out of work since leaving Sunderland after their relegated in May.

Derby County expect Richard Keogh to miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play off.

The Boys in Green train at Abbottstown today as preparations get underway for Saturday’s first leg against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Keogh suffered a quad injury over the weekend and Derby manager Gary Rowett feels it would be unwise for him to travel.

Preston striker Sean Maguire is set to be ruled out with a hamstring tear.

John O’Shea is also a doubt.

GAELIC GAMES

David ‘Dotsy’ O’Callaghan is the latest player to announce his retirement from Inter County Hurling.

The 34 year old helped the Dubs win the National Hurling League in 2011 and the Leinster Championship in 2013.