RUGBY

Irish Rugby Chief Executive Philip Browne has hit out at the World Cup evaluation process.

Ireland’s hopes of staging the 2023 tournament received a massive blow when South Africa won the recommendation.

The final decision won’t be made until a vote of the World Rugby Council on the 15th November.

Browne wants delegates to ignore the recommendation report, which he has described as naīve http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/naive.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims a Spanish tax fraud case against him is closed.

He was alleged to owe nearly three-million-pounds from his time in charge of Real Madrid.

Mourinho appeared in court in the Spanish capital this morning.

He gave a brief statement afterwards, saying he agreed to pay a settlement when he was informed he owed money a “couple of years” after leaving Real.

UEFA will decide next week how long former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra should be banned for – after he aimed a kick at a Marseille supporter’s head.

He was involved in a confrontation with his side’s own fans before their Europa League game against Vitoria in Portugal – and was sent-off in the warm-up.

The French club are investigating.

They say their players must “maintain self-control despite provocations” but have condemned “destructive behaviour” by supporters.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien, fresh from his sensational world record feat at Doncaster last weekend, is in sunny California this weekend with a team of 14 contenders ready to fly the flag for Ireland at the Breeders Cup meeting in Del Mar.

The all-conquering Ballydoyle supremo, who broke Bobby Frankel’s number of top-level wins in a single-season set 14 years ago when Saxon Warrior became his 26th Group 1 winner in the Racing Post Trophy, has three runners there tonight.

Happily ridden by Ryan Moore and Seamie Heffernan’s mount September, two of Ballydoyle’s star juvenile fillies this season, line up in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at 9.25pm. The Grade 1 contest over a mile has added Irish interest as O’Brien’s son Joseph is also represented with outsider Now You’re Talking, the mount of Wayne Lordan.

Gordon Elliott, better known for his exploits in the jumping game, is also present to saddle his Group 2 winner and National Stakes runner-up Beckford in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf at 10.50pm where Aidan O’Brien’s sole representative is Mendelssohn.

The action continues tomorrow where leading the Ballydoyle charge for more top-tier wins is Highland Reel, who defends his Turf title after success at Santa Anita last year.