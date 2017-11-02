GAA

Clare champions Naomh Eoin are at full strength for Sunday’s Munster Junior Club Football Quarter Final with Dromid Pearses.

The West Clare side left it late before defeating Eire Óg Inis 3-8 to 0-15 to win their county final.

Naomh Eoin will have home advantage for Sunday’s game which throws in at 2pm.

SOCCER

Despite sitting bottom of Europa League Group E – Everton have travelled to France without a host of experienced players.

They’re away to the Lyon side that won 2-1 at Goodison a fortnight ago.

Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka have all been left at home.

Everton defender Ashley Williams says despite two defeats, he believes Everton have adapted well to caretaker manager David Unsworth’s style………………

Kick off is at 6pm this evening.

Arsenal can seal their place in the knockout phase this evening.

Three points from their home encounter with Red Star Belgrade will maintain their 100 per cent start to Group H.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he’ll make plenty of changes once again, but expects another strong performance………..

Kick off at the Emirates is at 8.05pm.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has defended his decision to leave Simon Zebo out of the Ireland squad for the November internationals.

Schmidt says it is a move designed to protect the future of Irish rugby, but insists the door is not shut on Zebo’s test career.

Schmidt admits good form will keep the Corkman in his sights while he plays in France, but says Jonny Sexton had a tough time at Racing 92………………….

There are whole sale changes to the Munster and Leinster teams ahead of tommorow’s Pro 14 fixtures.

A host of Irish Internationals have dropped out of the sides ahead of the November Test Series.

Simon Zebo is one of just five Munster players retained for tomorrow’s match against Bernard Jackman’s Dragons in Cork.

Billy Holland will captain the side in the absence of Peter O’Mahony.

Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan is named at out half with Ian Keatley dropping to the bench.

Leinster have made 9 changes to their team for their trip to Glasgow.

Jordi Murphy is the only player retained in the pack.

21 year old Conor O’ Brien will make his debut in the centre.