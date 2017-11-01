SOCCER

Tottenham are hoping Harry Kane will be able to start tonight’s Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid at Wembley.

Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 games for Spurs this season, but missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United with a hamstring problem.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen says they believe they can beat Real Madrid.

The sides drew 1-all in Spain a fortnight ago, a result that kept Spurs top of Group H.

Real suffered a surprising defeat against top-flight new boys Girona at the weekend.

Vertonghen says it won’t make this evening’s meeting at Wembley any easier…………….

Liverpool will be hoping for a repeat performance when they face Maribor again in the Champions League later.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat the Slovenian club 7-nil away from home a fortnight ago.

But the Liverpool boss is warning his players not to get complacent…………….

Meanwhile, Manchester City will make it 4 wins out of 4 in Group F if they beat Napoli in Italy this evening.

All the games kick off at 7.45.

Peter Reid is being linked with a return to Sunderland.

The Black Cats sacked manager Simon Grayson just minutes after last night’s draw with the Championship’s bottom club Bolton Wanderers.

Sunderland are in search of their 12th permanent or caretaker manager since Roy Keane’s reign came to an end in 2008.

Reid was in charge of the club for seven years at the turn of the century, and steered them to back to back seventh places finishes in the top flight.

HORSE RACING

Co.Cork born jockey Paul Townend says that Cork Racecourse has been a lucky track for him in the past.

The former champion jockey is looking forward to another busy National Hunt season at Mallow with Sunday’s Paddy Power Grand National effectively getting the new jumps season underway at the venue…………….