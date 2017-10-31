RUGBY

Ireland’s bidding team are refusing to give up on hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Irish hopes have been dashed with the news that South Africa has been unanimously recommended to stage the tournament.

An evaluation report handed the Rainbow Nation the highest score across the five key criteria.

France came second with Ireland trailing in third.

Bid Chairman Dick Spring has described today’s news as disappointing but not insurmountable.

The final decision will be made by the World Rugby Council who will vote in London on the 15th November.

Our rugby correspondent Jay Galvin is among those upset by the news today http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2023.mp3

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan feels it is no real surprise the bid came up short http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/q-4.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

It has been confirmed the All Ireland Hurling Final will be played on Sunday August 19th and Football Final on Sunday September 2nd

The G-A-A have unveiled their 2018 Master Fixtures Plan.

There have been a number of changes to accommodate the new look Championships.

The only inter county games in April 2018 are the Division One and Two Football League Finals which will both be on the first.

And there will be one week between the Super 8s and All Ireland Senior Football Semis.