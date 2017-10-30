Soccer

James McCarthy has emerged as a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against Denmark.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has confirmed he picked up a hamstring strain in his return to action against Chelsea last week.

Unsworth say he expects McCarthy to miss “the next couple of weeks as a result”.

The 26 year old was named in Martin O’Neill’s provisional squad for the games, with the first leg in Copenhagen on Friday week.

***

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has named a 27-man squad for next month’s World Cup play-off games against Switzerland.

Jamie Ward, Paddy McNair and Aaron Hughes have all been recalled – while Jonny Evans has been passed fit.

They’ll face the Swiss at home on November the 9th, before travelling to Basel for the second-leg three days later.

***

On the field, there’s one game in the Premier League tonight with Burnley playing host to Newcastle.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 8pm.

***

Bayern Munich will be without star striker Robert Lewandowski for tomorrow’s Champions League visit to Celtic.

The club has confirmed he suffered a thigh injury over the weekend and hasn’t travelled with the squad to Glasgow.

Celtic go into the game needing a win to keep their slim hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive.

GAELIC GAMES

The Dublin Senior Football Championship will be decided this evening in the traditional October Bank Holiday final.

Reigning champions Saint Vincents take on Ballymun Kickhams who are chasing their first county title in 5 years.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 7pm.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s first appearance in a World Golf Championship tournament has helped him climb one place in the world rankings.

He’s now in 80th place, 13 ahead of Shane Lowry who’s dropped four spots.

Rory McIlroy’s decision to miss the HSBC Champions event means he’s dropped three places to 9th, with winner Justin Rose up sevens spots to 6th.

Dustin Johson remains number one ahead of Jordan Spieth and Justin Tomas.

BOXING

Katie Taylor is unlikely to box again this year due to an injury she suffered in Saturday’s world title encounter with Anahi Sanchez.

The Bray native received a cut above her eye in the win and required stitches.

Her first title defence is now likely to come next February or March, but it remains to be seen if it will take place in Dublin or in the States.