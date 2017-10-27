RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara has cast doubt on Simon Zebo’s presumed move to Racing 92.

The French club’s assistant coach says they are just one of four Top 14 sides vying for 27 year old’s services.

Zebo’s decision to leave Munster at the end of the season has already seen him left out of the Ireland squad for the November Internationals.

Munster legend Alan Quinlan feels he holds a strong negotiating position http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/q-3.mp3

Rob Kearney and Rory Best will make their first starts of the season in tomorrow’s Pro 14 interprovincial between Ulster and Leinster in Belfast.

Both players have recovered from hamstring injuries after it was feared they would miss Ireland’s November Internationals.

Sean O’Brien has overcome an ankle problem to skipper a Leinster side that sees 12 changes from that which beat Glasgow last week.

Jonathan Sexton and Robbie Henshaw miss the game due to minor knocks.

GOLF

Paul Dunne lies on 4 under par after his second round at the H-S-B-C Champions tournament in Shanghai.

The Greystones man held a share of 6th place before a double bogie on his penultimate hole.

He is 9 shots behind the leader Dustin Johnson.

HORSE RACING

Colin Keane takes a lead of five over Pat Smullen to Dundalk today hoping to maintain that advantage in his bid to become Irish Flat champion jockey for the first time in his career. The Meathman has eight booked rides at the county Louth venue where the first race is due off at 5.25pm with Smullen engaged in seven races. Both riders bagged a winner apiece at Navan on Wednesday to leave the score 92-87 in favour of the Meathman.

The €55,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cooley Stakes (7.30pm) is the featured event with a maximum field of 14 going to post including British raiders’ Crowning Glory from the Ralph Beckett stable and Richard Hannon’s Peak Princess ridden by Declan McDonogh. The visitors have a decent record in this race having plundered the prize thrice in the last six years and Keane is booked aboard the Beckett runner, successful on her penultimate outing at Pontefract.

Smullen has been booked in the big race by Copper Beach Stables trainer Michael Halford to ride dual course winner Hunaina, the highest rated filly in the field. Jim Bolger runs the unbeaten Goldrush who cost the China Horse Club a cool €1,700,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale in September 2015. The impeccably-bred Frankel filly won a Listed event here earlier this month and will have her supporters again dropping down in trip.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.