RUGBY

Munster have made three changes to their team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 interprovincial game against Connacht in Galway.

Andrew Conway takes the place of Darren Sweetnam on the wing.

John Ryan and Mark Flanagan come into the front five.

It appears Tyler Bleyendaal has yet to recover from a neck injury.

Ian Keatley remains at out half, with Kerry’s J-J Hanrahan providing cover on the bench.

Captain John Muldoon, Kerry’s Ultan Dillane and Finlay Bealham are among those recalled to the Connacht team.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is expected to name his squad for the November Internationals today.

There are questions about Simon Zebo’s inclusion following the news that he will leave Munster at the end of the season.

New Zealand native Bundee Aki is set to be included.

The Connacht centre is now eligible due to the three year residency rule.

GOLF

Club President Breda Duggan, Club Captain Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain Sheila Crowley, will be the welcoming party to greet Paul McGinley when he arrives at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club this evening.

Paul will be presented with the highest accolade that the Club can bestow on any person, that is the award of “Honorary Life Membership”.

The function will begin at 6.00 P.M. sharp.

McGinley, who is in route to Killarney, is delighted to accept the award……………..