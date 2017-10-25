SOCCER

James McCarthy could be back in action for Everton tonight.

Toffees caretaker manager David Unsworth expects the Republic of Ireland midfielder to make a return from injury in the League Cup last 16 tie with Chelsea at Stanford Bridge.

McCarthy has not played for club or country since March due to hamstring and knee problems.

Under pressure West Ham manager Slaven Bilic faces a massive test tonight.

The Hammers take on Tottenham at Wembley.

It is understood that this game and Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace will help the club decide whether to sack the Croatian.

Leicester City look close to naming their new manager.

The 2016 Premier League champions are said to be in advanced negotiations with former Southampton boss Claude Puel.

The 56 year old Frenchman would be the club’s third manager in just 8 months.

Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon says he’ll retire after next summer’s World Cup – unless he wins a first career Champions League title with Juventus.

The goalkeeper – who turns 40 in the new year – says that would give him a chance to add the Club World Cup to his list of honours too.

Buffon’s won the Serie A trophy eight times – but the Champions League eludes him – finishing as runner-up on three occasions.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott says he is devastated after Cheltenham star “Fayonagh” suffered a fatal injury this morning.

The dual Grade 1 winning mare broke a hind leg while doing a routine piece of work under Davy Russell.

“Fayonagh” was beaten just once in her six races and won the Champion Bumper at both Cheltenham and Punchestown last season.