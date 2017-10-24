SOCCER

Everton have this morning confirmed that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the first team following Ronald Koeman’s departure.

The former Everton defender had a successful spell as the club’s under 23 boss and will reprise the caretaker role he played after Roberto Martínez’s sacking last year.

Bohemians have held off the challenge of Cork City and Shamrock Rovers to keep Shane Supple at the club.

The 30 year old goalkeeper has signed a new 2 year contract to remain at Dalymount Park until the end of 2019.

Defender Rob Cornwall has put pen to paper on a 12 month contract extension.

RUGBY

Munster Prop Stephen Archer says they’ve taken a lot out of Saturdays Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 at Thomond park.

The Reds won 14-7, meaning they’re second in their pool but level on points with leaders Leicester.

Archer says their review of the game will make for mostly positive viewing http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/review.mp3

Munster return to the pro 14 this Friday when they face Connacht at the Sportsground.

Archer is expecting a tough game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/connacht.mp3

SNOOKER

Former world snooker champion Stuart Bingham has been banned for six months after breaching betting rules.

The world number 10 admitted betting on matches involving other players, but there was no suggestion he tried to influence the outcome.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic will make his return from injury in December’s World Tennis Championship event in Abu Dhabi.

The former World Number One has been recovering from an elbow issue since retiring from his Wimbledon quarter final in July.

The tournament will also mark the return of Stan Wawrinka, who missed the defence of his U-S Open title due to a knee injury.