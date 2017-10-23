RUGBY

Ailis Egan is the latest Irish International to criticise the appointment of the new Ireland Women’s coach on short term part time basis.

The 46 time capped front row forward was involved in all of Ireland’s games at the recent World Cup.

The 33 year old says she was taken aback by what she considers to be a downgrade, and a backward step.

The Wasps Women’s team in England were among those who took part in the legacy wristband campaign yesterday to protest against the I-R-F-U’s decision.

GOLF

Sergio Garcia is back in the top 10 in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The Spaniard has replaced Brooks Koepka in 10th place following yesterday’s victory at the Valderamma Masters.

The tournament host was a one stroke winner on 12 under par.

Shane Lowry, who was best of the Irish on 1 under, is now ranked 89th in the world.