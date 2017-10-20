RUGBY

Tyler Bleyendaal has been ruled out of Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Thomond Park tomorrow.

The New Zealand out half is suffering from a neck injury and is replaced by Ian Keatley.

It is one of three changes to the side that drew with Castres in France last week.

Hooker Rhys Marshall takes over from Niall Scannell who misses out with a thumb problem.

Jean Kleyn returns to the second row.

Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan is named in the replacements.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Mark Flanagan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Andrew Conway.

Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup match against Glasgow in Scotland.

The Ireland out half has recovered from the dead leg which forced him out of last week’s win over Montpellier to take over the captaincy from Isa Nacewa.

The Fijian misses the trip to Scotstoun due to an ankle problem.

Coach Leo Cullen has made a total of six changes to his team.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Scott Fardy come into the pack.

Noel Reid replaces Nacewa in the centre and Fergus McFadden comes onto the wing.

SOCCER

Everton have been hit with a UEFA charge following last night’s mass brawl during the Europa League defeat to Lyon at Goodison Park.

Merseyside Police are investigating the incident as a number of the home crowd, including a man holding a toddler, became involved.

It was sparked when Toffee’s captain Ashley Williams pushed visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings.

Everton have identified and banned a supporter.

The relegation battle is the major focus on the penultimate night of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Finn Harps must beat Drogheda to keep alive their slim survival hopes.

Galway could move out of the drop zone with a victory over Limerick at Market’s Field.

Newly crowned champions Cork City are away to St Patrick’s Athletic, who lie just a point above the relegation places.

Bray Wanderers entertain Shamrock Rovers in the night’s other tie.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Jessica Harrington plans to run her Irish Grand National winner Our Duke in the first Grade 1 chase of the season, the JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal.