RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara has been handed a 10 week ban for criticising match officials.

The Racing 92 defence coach was unhappy with calls made against his team during their defeat to La Rochelle earlier this month.

He won’t be allowed pitch side until 31st December, but the ban only applies to the Top 14.

It will not affect O’Gara’s return to Thomond Park on Saturday, when Racing take on Munster in the Champions Cup.

SOCCER

Brighton manager Chris Hughton hopes Shane Duffy will be fit to play in tomorrow’s Premier League match at West Ham.

The Republic of Ireland defender suffered a groin injury in Sunday’s draw with Everton.

It has led to fears that the Derry man could miss next month’s World Cup play off against Denmark.

Hughton admits Duffy has yet to train this week, but isn’t ruling him out of tomorrow’s trip to the London Stadium.

Everton will want to turn around their Europa League fortunes this evening.

They’re bottom of Group E without a win ahead of the visit of French side Lyon.

Manager Ronald Koeman knows how important it is to get their first victory in the tournament.

Arsenal look to recover from a shock defeat to Watford and make it three wins from three in the Europa League this evening.

Arsene Wenger’s side are in Serbia to play former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade.

Watford’s Troy Deeney claimed Arsenal didn’t have the stomach for Saturday’s game.

Defender Per Mertesacker says he’s taken no notice of such criticism.

HORSE RACING

Top trainer Richard Fahey has been looking ahead to Champions Day this Saturday at Ascot and discusses his hopes for stable star Ribchester.

Fahey told Bobby Beevers of his upcoming plans for the four year old that he considers the best horse he’s ever trained…………..