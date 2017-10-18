GAA

Kerins O’ Rahilly’s are wating on the fitness of three players ahead of their Garveys Senior Football Championship Relegation Play-off with Kilcummin.

Tommy Walsh, John Ferguson and Gavin O’ Brien are all on the doubtful list, having sustained injuries against South Kerry in the County Senior Football Semi-Final.

Meanwhile, Kilcummin are injury-free for the contest.

The game throws in at 1 o’ clock in Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

Kerry and Abbeydorney hurler James O’ Connor has been selected on the Ireland senior squad for the forthcoming Hurling/Shinty internationals against Scotland, which take place next Saturday in Inverness.

There are three Kerry players on the U-21 panel, which will precede the senior game. They are Stephen Murphy (Causeway), Shane Conway (Lixnaw) and Tomas O’ Connor (Crotta).

SOCCER

Killarney Athletic have been drawn at home to Limerick League Champions Janesboro FC in the Semi Final of the Keane’s Jewelers Munster League Champions Trophy .

Game to take place on 4th/5th November 2017 .

The final this season will be be played in a Kerry or Limerick venue .

Celtic will be on a mission in Munich tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are away to five-time winners Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Scottish Champions currently lie third in Group B.

They bounced back from a crushing home defeat to Paris St-Germain, with a 3-nil win away to Anderlecht last month.

Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica this evening.

Manchester United can make it three wins out of three in Group A, by beating the club that handed their manager his first top job.

Chelsea will look to bounce back from the weekend’s shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they welcome Group C rivals Roma to Stamford Bridge.

All the games kick off at 7.45