RUGBY

The I-R-F-U have begun their search for a new Ireland Women’s Rugby coach.

It has been seven weeks since Tom Tierney stood down following the team’s disappointing performance at their home World Cup.

The candidate must have elite coaching experience, but the position is only being offered on a part time basis and a six month term.

SOCCER

Cork City are calling on supporters to get to Tuners Cross early tonight.

The Leesiders have another chance to win the S-S-E Airtricity League title.

Their postponed Premier Division match against Derry City is set to kick off at 7.20, but only 6,000 fans will be able to attend.

The Derrynane Stand will be closed as the roof collapsed during Hurricane Ophelia yesterday.